Skeletal remains found near I-4, SR-528 in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Skeletal remains were found in the area of Interstate 4 and State Road 528 Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call from a man who pulled off the road in the area of I-4 and State Road 528 for a pit stop around 9:09 p.m.

The man told deputies he walked toward some overgrown brush when he found the skeletal remains.

The remains have not been identified and the sheriff’s office did not have any information on cause of death as of Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.