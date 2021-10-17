Partly Cloudy icon
81º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Skeletal remains found near I-4, SR-528 in Orange County, deputies say

Caller reported remains found in overgrown brush, officials say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County
File photo.
File photo.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Skeletal remains were found in the area of Interstate 4 and State Road 528 Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call from a man who pulled off the road in the area of I-4 and State Road 528 for a pit stop around 9:09 p.m.

[TRENDING: Judge rejects challenge to Florida ‘vaccine passport’ ban | Search underway at Sanford lake for missing boaterBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man told deputies he walked toward some overgrown brush when he found the skeletal remains.

The remains have not been identified and the sheriff’s office did not have any information on cause of death as of Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter