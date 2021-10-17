Search underway for missing boater at Sanford lake, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. – A search was underway Saturday at a lake in Sanford for a boater who did not resurface from the water, officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was dispatched at about 3:45 p.m. to Lake Monroe Wayside Park in Sanford after a report about two people in the water in distress.

Both individuals were on a boat while they were in the water, officials said. It is unclear how they departed from the boat and ended up in the water.

One person resurfaced and is alive, but the other individual did not resurface, officials said.

Officials said search and rescue crews with the FWC and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office were both dispatched and worked together at the scene.

The FWC is interviewing witnesses.

