Local News

Daytona Beach police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

Vehicle described as a dark blue 2000 Chevy pick-up truck

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Images Courtesy of Daytona Beach Police Department
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for help in finding a vehicle involved in an October hit-and-run crash.

The department tweeted out a description of the vehicle, asking for the public’s help in identifying it.

Police said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 26 near Orange and Palmetto Avenues around 9:45 a.m.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue 2000 Chevy pick-up truck with a blue drum in the back.

The vehicle has a Florida license plate with the number YB69F.

License plate number (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Henry Fultcher by phone at 386-671-5372 or by email at FulcherHenry@DBPD.us in reference to case no. 210019867.

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

