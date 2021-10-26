Daytona Beach police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for help in finding a vehicle involved in an October hit-and-run crash.

The department tweeted out a description of the vehicle, asking for the public’s help in identifying it.

Police said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 26 near Orange and Palmetto Avenues around 9:45 a.m.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue 2000 Chevy pick-up truck with a blue drum in the back.

THREAD (1 OF 2): Have you seen this vehicle, #DaytonaBeach?



It was involved in a hit-and-run crash around 9:45 this morning (October 26, 2021) near Orange and Palmetto avenues. pic.twitter.com/2tVXvjVlJE — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) October 26, 2021

The vehicle has a Florida license plate with the number YB69F.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Henry Fultcher by phone at 386-671-5372 or by email at FulcherHenry@DBPD.us in reference to case no. 210019867.