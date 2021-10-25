Former New Symrna teacher sentenced to 30 months in prison

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Former New Symrna Beach High School teacher, Megan Parris, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for having sex with a student.

Parris, 30, pled guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor after she surrendered to police in 2019 for sexual misconduct with her 16-year old student.

Parris faces 2 1/2 years in prison, followed by 10 years of sex-offender probation.

The judge also ordered she surrender her teaching license, undergo a mental health evaluation and have no contact with minors.