Skeletal remains found near Veterans Memorial Park in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – Skeletal remains were found near Veterans Memorial Park in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the remains were found at night on Tuesday in a small makeshift campsite in a wooded area near the park.

Deputies said around 6 p.m. on Tuesday two park visitors went down a path into the woods and saw the remains.

The remains were surrounded by blankets, bags and other items consistent with a campsite of a transient person, according to the sheriff’s office.

There are no immediate indications of foul play, according to deputies.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.