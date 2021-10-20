13-year-old girl took gun to Port Orange middle school, police say

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood sent News 6 this picture of the gun the student brought into Creekside Middle School.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 13-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after taking a gun to a Port Orange middle school, police said.

Port Orange police were called around 9:45 a.m. to Creekside Middle School.

According to police, the girl told other students on the bus that she had a gun in her backpack. The girl’s schoolmates informed staff when they arrived on campus, and the girl was detained and later placed under arrest, police said.

“No threats were made to any other students or staff,” a police news release said.

Creekside Middle School was locked down during the incident, but the lockdown was later lifted.

No other details, including why the girl took the gun to school, have been released.