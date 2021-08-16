Student brings weapon to Lake Buena Vista High School, authorities say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Buena Vista High School student is facing consequences after bringing a weapon to school, Orange County Public School officials said.

A school resource officer on campus responded to a potential violation of the student code of conduct on the first week of school. A district spokesperson said the SRO conducted a search and found a weapon in a student’s backpack last Thursday.

The student was promptly arrested, according to officials.

A message was sent to families from Principal Guy Swenson, emphasizing the school was now safe.

“Please ensure the safety of our students and staff is always my top priority,” he said. “Parents, we strongly encourage you to speak with your students about making good choices and to regularly check their backpacks for items that are not allowed at school.”

The district said due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, known as FERPA, they were not at liberty to discuss the student’s discipline. They did not offer any other details about the incident.