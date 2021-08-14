Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Orange County schools set up weekly COVID-19 testing sites

COVID-19 testing will be at a different location each day of a week

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, coronavirus
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools will have weekly COVID-19 testing at seven different locations.

COVID-19 testing will be at a different location each day of a week, the district is working with the Florida Department of Health to make it all happen.

Testing is just not for students. Parents, OCPS employees and community members can also get a coronavirus test at any of the locations:

  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday
    • Catalina Elementary on 29th Street in Orlando
  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
    • Avalon Elementary on Tanja King Boulevard in Orlando
  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday
    • Lakeville Elementary in Apopka
  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
    • Winegrad Elementary in Orlando
  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday
    • WestPointe Elementary in Orlando
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
    • Union Park Elementary on Dean Road in Orlando
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
    • Rosemont Elementary at Point Lookout Road in Orlando

School officials are reminding adults to bring an identification card to the testing site, anyone 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guard.

The DOH reports 8,882 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

