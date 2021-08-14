Orange County schools set up weekly COVID-19 testing sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools will have weekly COVID-19 testing at seven different locations.
COVID-19 testing will be at a different location each day of a week, the district is working with the Florida Department of Health to make it all happen.
Testing is just not for students. Parents, OCPS employees and community members can also get a coronavirus test at any of the locations:
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday
- Catalina Elementary on 29th Street in Orlando
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Avalon Elementary on Tanja King Boulevard in Orlando
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday
- Lakeville Elementary in Apopka
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
- Winegrad Elementary in Orlando
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday
- WestPointe Elementary in Orlando
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Union Park Elementary on Dean Road in Orlando
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Rosemont Elementary at Point Lookout Road in Orlando
School officials are reminding adults to bring an identification card to the testing site, anyone 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guard.
The DOH reports 8,882 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.