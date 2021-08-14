Orange County schools set up weekly COVID-19 testing sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools will have weekly COVID-19 testing at seven different locations.

COVID-19 testing will be at a different location each day of a week, the district is working with the Florida Department of Health to make it all happen.

[TRENDING: Toddler fatally shoots mom during Zoom call | Secret cameras taken down | Woman shares monoclonal antibodies treatment experience]

Ad

Testing is just not for students. Parents, OCPS employees and community members can also get a coronavirus test at any of the locations:

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday Catalina Elementary on 29th Street in Orlando

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday Avalon Elementary on Tanja King Boulevard in Orlando

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday Lakeville Elementary in Apopka

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday Winegrad Elementary in Orlando

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday WestPointe Elementary in Orlando

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Union Park Elementary on Dean Road in Orlando

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Rosemont Elementary at Point Lookout Road in Orlando



School officials are reminding adults to bring an identification card to the testing site, anyone 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guard.

The DOH reports 8,882 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.