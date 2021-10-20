Mostly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

DeLand police seeking to identify robbery suspect

Suspect involved in Oct. 2 robbery

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: DeLand, Volusia County, Crime
DeLand police are searching for the Oct. 2 robbery suspect seen here.
DeLand police are searching for the Oct. 2 robbery suspect seen here. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to the Deland Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of West Michigan Avenue on Oct. 2 where a woman was robbed.

[TRENDING: Titusville waitress loses lotto winnings to DEO ‘overpayment’| Firefighters react to Orange County battalion chief termination | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The victim told investigators a man followed her for one block before attacking her and stealing her purse, according to police.

Detectives acquired surveillance footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Detective Chis Jusick at 386-626-7424 or email him at jusickc@deland.org.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email