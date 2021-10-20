DeLand police seeking to identify robbery suspect

DeLand police are searching for the Oct. 2 robbery suspect seen here.

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to the Deland Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of West Michigan Avenue on Oct. 2 where a woman was robbed.

The victim told investigators a man followed her for one block before attacking her and stealing her purse, according to police.

Detectives acquired surveillance footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Detective Chis Jusick at 386-626-7424 or email him at jusickc@deland.org.