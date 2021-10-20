Man arrested after bank robbery at Insight Credit Union in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was arrested after a bank robbery at the Insight Credit Union on Highway 441 in Eustis on Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 1 p.m. Maurice Bryon entered the bank wearing a surgical mask and presented an employee with a note.

Investigators said the employee gave Bryon money and he left the scene in a pickup truck.

Deputies said no weapon was observed and no employees were injured.

Officers with the Tavares Police Department saw Bryon attempting to switch vehicles in the Chelsea Oaks subdivision, according to deputies.

Byron was caught and money that appears to be from the bank was found in his pants, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were able to positively identify Bryon from the surveillance video at the bank.