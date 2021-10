BROOKSHIRE, Texas – A charter plane crashed Tuesday in Texas, but all passengers and crew members survived, officials said.

The crash occurred near Houston Executive Airport, KPRC-TV in Houston reported.

Officials said 21 people, including three crew members, were on board the plane, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

“All passengers and crew were safely removed with one minor injury,” sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.