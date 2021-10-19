Partly Cloudy icon
Motorcyclist killed when struck by Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, run over by big rig

Fatal wreck happened on SR-400 in Polk County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser. File photo.
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser. File photo. (WJXT)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Monday evening in Polk County when he was struck by an Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and run over by a big rig, authorities said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 7:30 p.m. on State Road 400 near State Road 559.

The FHP said a 52-year-old Lakeland man was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on S.R. 400 when a trooper who was assisting a construction crew pulled into the road and collided with the bike.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and fell into the path of a tractor-trailer, which ran over him, the FHP said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The trooper, a 30-year-old Tampa man, and the big rig driver were not injured, according to an FHP report. Both were wearing seat belts, the crash report stated.

No other details have been released.

