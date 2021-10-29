Daytona Beach police identify man accused in deadly stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Friday identified the man they believe is responsible for a deadly stabbing Thursday morning.

Police said they are looking for 25-year-old Joseph Williams.

[TRENDING: Mom banned from school over adult sites | Will daylight saving time ever be permanent? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators said the attack happened in the 200 block of Weaver Street around 10 a.m. Prior to the stabbing the victim — Jeremy Davis, 27, of Daytona Beach — and Williams were arguing over a woman, police said.

Ad

Bystanders were applying pressure to Davis’s wounds when officers arrived on the scene, records show. A bloody knife was found next to the victim, police said.

Officers said Williams ran away and was last seen heading north on Walnut Street toward Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

Williams faces a charge of first-degree murder, records show.

Anyone with information on the deadly stabbing is asked to call (386)-671-5257 or email howellcollin@dbpd.us regarding case No. 210020007.