10-year-old boy hit, killed while walking to school bus in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking to his bus stop Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Marion County Public Schools, Ja’Siah Williams, 10, was walking to the bus stop with his mother when he was struck by a 1998 Ford Escort.

According to the FHP, Ja’Siah was walking on the edge of the road, and his mother was walking on the grass.

The FHP said the 34-year-old driver swerved to avoid the collision, but ended up hitting Ja’Siah. The 10-year-old’s mother was not hit.

The drive did stop to render aid and is cooperating with the investigation.

Ja’Siah was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP crash report shows.

Marion County crisis team grief counselors were sent to Reddick-Collier Elementary School, where Ja’siah was a student, to talk with the students on the bus, along with the bus driver.

The crash is still under investigation.