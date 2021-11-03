Central Florida law enforcement reacts to Markeith Loyd’s guilty verdict

ORLANDO, Fla – Convicted killer Markeith Loyd was hit with another guilty verdict Wednesday, this time for the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.
1. First Degree Murder on a Law enforcement officer
2. Attempted Murder on a Law enforcement officer
3. Aggravated Assault with a firearm
4. Carjacking w/ a firearm
5. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
His trial now heads into its penalty phase where the jury will decide whether Loyd faces the death penalty or a second life sentence. The penalty phase is set to begin on Saturday. Loyd is already serving life behind bars for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.
Shortly after the verdict was read, the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s office released statements about the conviction on Twitter.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who was Orlando’s police chief at the time of Clayton’s death, made his own on Twitter following the conviction.
