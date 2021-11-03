Central Florida law enforcement reacts to Markeith Loyd’s guilty verdict

ORLANDO, Fla – Convicted killer Markeith Loyd was hit with another guilty verdict Wednesday, this time for the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

His trial now heads into its penalty phase where the jury will decide whether Loyd faces the death penalty or a second life sentence. The penalty phase is set to begin on Saturday. Loyd is already serving life behind bars for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

In all, Loyd was convicted on five charges — first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Shortly after the verdict was read, the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s office released statements about the conviction on Twitter.

CHIEF'S STATEMENT: @OrlandoPDChief Rolón's statement on the guilty verdict in the trial of Lieutenant Debra Clayton's killer. pic.twitter.com/vTTdzAwE7A — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 3, 2021

Jury has found Markeith Loyd GUILTY of First Degree Murder in the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton. We will never forget you, Debra. pic.twitter.com/GjwresJPgl — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 3, 2021

Orange County Sheriff John Mina, who was Orlando’s police chief at the time of Clayton’s death, made his own on Twitter following the conviction.