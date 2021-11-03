79º

Nurse attacked by patient at Longwood facility, loses unborn baby, police say

Joseph Wuerz, 53, entered another patient room as the nurse was dispensing medication

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Joseph Lynn Wuerz, 53 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A nurse, who was 32 weeks pregnant, lost her unborn child when she was attacked by a patient in the behavioral health unit of a hospital in Longwood, according to police.

Police arrested Joseph Lynn Wuerz, 53, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 2 after he was released from South Seminole Hospital.

While the victim was dispensing medication on Saturday to a female patient, Wuerz entered the room and attacked the nurse by shoving her against a wall and attempting to kick her, according to a news release. Several staff members jumped in to restrain the man and save the nurse, police said.

Following the attack, the victim went to the hospital where she was told that her unborn child had died.

Wuerz faces charges of manslaughter — injuring a mother and killing an unborn child; aggravated battery of a pregnant woman; and aggravated battery of a medical worker.

