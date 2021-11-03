Nurse attacked by patient at Longwood facility, loses unborn baby, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A nurse, who was 32 weeks pregnant, lost her unborn child when she was attacked by a patient in the behavioral health unit of a hospital in Longwood, according to police.

Police arrested Joseph Lynn Wuerz, 53, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 2 after he was released from South Seminole Hospital.

[TRENDING: Brevard Co. Firefighter under investigation over blackface photo | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

While the victim was dispensing medication on Saturday to a female patient, Wuerz entered the room and attacked the nurse by shoving her against a wall and attempting to kick her, according to a news release. Several staff members jumped in to restrain the man and save the nurse, police said.

Ad

Following the attack, the victim went to the hospital where she was told that her unborn child had died.

Wuerz faces charges of manslaughter — injuring a mother and killing an unborn child; aggravated battery of a pregnant woman; and aggravated battery of a medical worker.