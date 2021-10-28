Mu variant of COVID-19 detected in Altamonte sewer service area

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Mu variant of the coronavirus was detected in the Altamonte Springs sewer service area, according to city manager Franklin W. Martz, II.

Martz said a low concentration of the virus was detected in the service area.

The area stretches up through Longwood and includes parts of Seminole County, Winter Park, Maitland, Eatonville and Altamonte Springs, according to city officials.

City officials said they ran tests again on Thursday and should have more information on Monday.

The Mu variant is currently being monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said at this time the Mu variant does not pose a significant and imminent risk to public health in the United States.