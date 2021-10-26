Lake County offers COVID-19 vaccines, boosters at middle school campuses

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is hosting two free COVID-19 vaccination events at middle schools across Lake County.
Health officials are offering second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who received their first shot earlier this month, the department said. They are also offering COVID-19 booster shots.
The events will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the gyms of Carver Middle School on Wednesday and Eustis Middle School on Thursday.
Those interested must bring identification and parents or legal guardians, if under 18.