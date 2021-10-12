Lake County Library System offering free resources to students

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Public School students now have access to resources from the Lake County Library System.

According to George Taylor, the library director, more than 43,000 students can now use resources such as LinkedIn Learning and Tutor.com, by using their student ID number as a digital library card.

Taylor said through Tutor.com, students can access free homework help 361 days a year, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“If you’re having an awful time with a math question, you log in with your school ID. They call it ‘dropping off the question,’ and they will get back to you when they can help you figure out how to solve the question,” Taylor said. “They can help you structure your paper and talk about research. They can help you with grammar and spelling. And it’s simply logging onto the system. They’ll match you with a tutor based on your question and need. And there’s no information tracked back and forth between the tutor and the student as well. There’s a lot of privacy involved.”

Taylor said this program was launched during National Library Card Sign Up Month in September and is part of a long-term initiative to encourage more people to check out the library. Taylor added anyone can apply for a digital library card online.

Taylor said the library can also offer meeting rooms, study rooms, DVD and computer access.

“And we’re not shushing everyone all the time either. We got out of that a long time ago. We want you to come in and have a great time and enjoy yourself,” Taylor said.

You can learn more about the Lake County Library System online by clicking here.