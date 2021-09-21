20 years after leaving Guatemala, owner of All Kids Spanish living ‘her American Dream’

ORLANDO, Fla. – A local educator moved to the United States from Guatemala 20 years ago with her three children.

Joanna Bucaro said she was in search of a better life for her children. When she left Guatemala, she left behind her family business.

“It was a center for children where we taught different things. So a few years of being here, that was always a dream I had,” Bucaro said.

Bucaro owns All Kids Spanish.

“It’s really like my American dream,” she said.

It is a Spanish Immersion program for children ranging from toddlers to fifth grade. She said the idea for the program came during a trip home to Guatemala.

“And my youngest, who was probably about three or four years old at the time, was having a very hard time communicating with my family. And that was the day it really hit me and I thought, ‘I need to do something about it,’” she said.

All Kids Spanish offers both one-on-one and group programs. Their curriculum meets the American Council of the Teaching of the Foreign Languages standards. Sessions are 30 minutes and Bucaro says the focus is on learning in a fun way.

“We train our teachers so it’s a fun time for them and a fun time to connect and do fun activities through which they are learning. Being bilingual enhances all brain functions, multitasking, and there are different studies about the benefits of it,” Bucaro said.

Bucaro said since the pandemic began, sessions are now all online. If you’d like to learn more or take a free class, click here.