Orlando Science Center STEM Preschool now open for enrollment

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now is your chance to enroll your child in Orlando’s oldest STEM preschool. Orlando Science Center STEM Preschool now has limited openings for 3-year-olds.

The school is located inside the Orlando Science Center and offers children a hands-on approach to learning.

“Children at this age, they’re like sponges and they have that natural curiosity and they’re like young scientists. Not only are children learning in their classrooms, but we have the ability to go to exhibits and get impactful hands-on learning,” Denise Valentin, the preschool director said.

Valentin said the school takes a whole-child approach to learning — focusing on critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication. All of those skills, she said, build a foundation for future success.

“That’s our mission, inspire science learning for life. That’s what we want. We want them not only to learn in our preschool but to have the foundation to learn science for life,” Valentin said.

The school follows all CDC guidelines for Covid protocol, including masking.

Tuition ranges from $190 weekly to $285 weekly depending on the number of days your child attends and whether you are an OSC member.

To learn more about the program you can visit online by clicking here or call 407-514-2166.