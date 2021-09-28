Lake County commissioners approve resolution against vaccine mandate

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of opposing the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate at a meeting held Tuesday morning.

President Joe Biden’s mandate applies to all employers with 100 or more workers and requires employees to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or be subjected to weekly testing.

Commissioner Doug Shields, of District 1, was the only board member to object to the opposition.

“During the campaign trail, I was asked a lot of state and federal policy questions and I think it’s a distraction,” Shields, said. “All I can fix is what you see when you look out the window.”

He also mentioned the potential drawbacks of opposing the vaccine mandates, such as local businesses facing higher premium costs and companies incurring penalty fees up to $14,000 per violation.

A councilman who voted to oppose the vaccine mandate said that the federal rule was an overreach.

“At least the people that we represent understand that we’re trying to protect their autonomy and their ability to run their business as they see fit,” the councilman said.