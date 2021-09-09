Lake County School Board to vote on new mask rules after Florida judge blocks mandate ban

Lake County to vote on new mask rules after Florida judge blocks mandate ban

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday morning to discuss mask rules after a Florida judge once again ruled against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper ruled last month that DeSantis did not have the authority to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates, prompting the governor to appeal the ruling.

The appeal placed an automatic stay on the judge’s decision, allowing the state to continue to penalize school districts for requiring masks, but the judge’s ruling Wednesday lifted the stay.

Last week, board members met and did not come to a decision on Lake County Superintendent Diane Kornegay’s recommended mask policy of the district reviewing positivity rates for each school over a two-week period and if the school reaches a rate above 5%, then a mask policy would be implemented for two weeks.

During that meeting, board members said if there was a change in the law, then an opt-out option for masks wouldn’t be allowed in schools with a high positivity rate. Masks for students and staff in the school district are optional.

Now that the stay has been lifted, the ruling clears the way for school districts to enforce mask mandates without giving parents the ability to opt-out.

Lake County’s school board will meet at 9:30 a.m.