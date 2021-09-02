Lake County Schools expected to discuss mask policy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County School Board on Thursday is expected to discuss whether students will have to wear masks in class.

Currently, masks are optional for students and staff in Lake County, but many local districts have issued mask mandates in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after a judge recently ruled against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says parents should have the final say as to whether their child wears a mask.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake County Administration Building.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates, agreeing with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis’ order is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

The state is appealing Cooper’s ruling.

Seminole County schools is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss mask mandates and consider stronger rules as COVID-19 case numbers remain high.

Earlier this week, Volusia County’s School Board voted 3-2 during a contentious hearing to impose a mask mandate for students through Oct. 15. Students can only opt out of the mandate if they have a doctor’s note citing a legitimate reason.

On Monday, Brevard County also voted 3-2 in favor of a 30-day mask policy. Students there can also opt out of the policy with a note from a doctor.

Elsewhere, Orange County students will have to wear masks until the end of October. Just like in Brevard and Volusia counties, students can opt-out of the policy with a doctor’s note.

