Sixth-grade class returns to Lake County school after COVID quarantine

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – After shifting to virtual learning for two weeks, the sixth-grade class at Round Lake Charter School will return to campus Tuesday.

The entire class moved to online learning on Aug. 23 after about 90% of the 88-person sixth-grade class was quarantined, according to the Lake County school district.

In an audio message to parents and guardians, a Round Lake school official said sixth-graders will be quarantined until Sept. 7.

“We are going to shut down our sixth-grade class, and as of (Tuesday) morning, we will begin online learning for all of sixth grade,” the message said. “That will give us enough time to get everything really cleaned up as well as students to, kind of, get it all through their systems.”

The public charter school is not included in the Lake County COVID Data Dashboard, but it is part of the Lake County School District.

Last week, the Lake County School Board met to discuss a possible mask mandate requiring a doctor’s note to opt-out.

Lake County Superintendent Diane Kornegay recommended the district review the positivity rate for each school over two weeks and when the positivity rate reaches above 5%, the school would implement a mask-wearing policy for two weeks. After two weeks, if the school drops back below 5%, then the school would revert back to the previous optional mask-wearing policy.

According to the latest Lake County school data, at least seven schools had positivity rates above 5% for the week ending Aug. 27.

After the hours-long meeting, the board did make any changes. The board will meet again on Sept. 9 to vote on the superintendent’s recommendation.