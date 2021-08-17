Lake County Public Schools to offer coronavirus vaccine

Lake County Schools offering free COVID-19 vaccines to school nurses, other employees

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Lake County and the school district are teaming up to offer free shots of a coronavirus vaccine.

Leaders will administer Pfizer’s vaccine at high schools across the county starting next week.

Those who opt for the shots must bring identification, according to the district. Parents or guardians must accompany children.

Operations will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at select high schools.

The schedule is below: