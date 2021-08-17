Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Lake County Public Schools to offer coronavirus vaccine

Shots of Pfizer will be available at high schools across district

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Lake County, Vaccine, Coronavirus, Pandemic, COVID-19, Back To School
Lake County Schools offering free COVID-19 vaccines to school nurses, other employees
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Lake County and the school district are teaming up to offer free shots of a coronavirus vaccine.

Leaders will administer Pfizer’s vaccine at high schools across the county starting next week.

Those who opt for the shots must bring identification, according to the district. Parents or guardians must accompany children.

Operations will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at select high schools.

The schedule is below:

  • Aug. 24 -- South Lake High School Auditorium
    • Second dose: Sept. 14
  • Aug. 25 -- Mount Dora High School Gym
    • Second dose: Sept. 15
  • Aug. 31 -- East Ridge High School Cafeteria
    • Second dose: Sept. 21
  • Sept. 1 -- Leesburg High School Auditorium
    • Second dose: Sept. 22
  • Sept. 2 -- Tavares High School Gym
    • Second dose: Sept. 23

