Tropical disturbance on projected path to Florida. Here’s the latest

ORLANDO, Fla. – The peak of hurricane season is this Friday, so the tropics are expectedly active.

An area of low pressure will try to develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico and then move over North Florida by the middle of the week.

As of Monday morning, disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance.

The system is forecast to move slowly northward or northeastward over the central and then northeastern Gulf of Mexico, likely reaching the northern Gulf coast in a few days.

Although upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development to occur, they are expected to become marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation in a couple of days.

The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States beginning midweek, and some development will be possible once it emerges over the Atlantic waters late this week.

The system has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

Afternoon storms to pop up in Central Florida

Meantime, Larry continues to spin in the open Atlantic as a Category 3 hurricane.

The strong storm is expected to track just east of Bermuda in the coming days.

If Larry stays on the National Hurricane Center’s projected path, the storm will not directly impact the United States.

The next named storms will be called Mindy and Nicholas.

Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season, which runs until December.