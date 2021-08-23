Lake County school quarantines entire sixth-grade class due to COVID

Round Lake Charter School in Mount Dora announced Monday that it is quarantining its entire sixth-grade class due to an influx of COVID-19 cases and will continue classes virtually for the next couple of weeks, officials said.

Lake County Schools said about 90% of sixth-grade students at the public charter school have been quarantined, prompting the principal to move to virtual learning for the whole class. There are currently 88 sixth-grade students enrolled at Round Lake Charter, according to officials.

In an audio message (listen below) to parents and guardians, a Round Lake school official said sixth-graders will be quarantined until Sept. 7.

“We are going to shut down our sixth-grade class, and as of (Tuesday) morning, we will begin online learning for all of sixth grade,” the message said. “That will give us enough time to get everything really cleaned up as well as students to, kind of, get it all through their systems.”

The message said all sixth-grade students needed to be picked up from school on Monday.

“Sorry for the inconvenience. This is not what we all hoped and planned for, but we definitely want to keep everyone safe,” the message said.

Parents can email the school if their child needs a computer for virtual learning, the message said.