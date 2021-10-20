WATCH LIVE: Orlando police release new details more than 1 year after deadly shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are releasing new details of the investigation into a deadly shooting more than one year after a man was killed, including the name of at least one person of interest.

Investigators want to question Jack Rosas about the shooting death of Dominique Aldridge, 26, of Gainesville. Police have not said what they believe Rosas may know.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Detectives are set to hold a news briefing on the investigation Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The briefing will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

Jack Rosas identified as a person of interest in the shooting of Dominique Aldridge (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police said they are still working to identify two other possible suspects seen torching the victim’s gray Ford Mustang near the area of Timberleaf Boulevard and Cassine Drive.

Aldridge was shot and killed on Aug. 30, 2020, outside of an apartment building at 1488 Mercy Drive. Officers have not yet said what a possible motive for the shooting may have been.

Ad

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or you can leave a tip online by clicking here.