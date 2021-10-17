Suspected shooter carjacks victim at Orlando gas station, crashes into pole, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A suspect injured in a gunfire exchange carjacked someone at an Orlando gas station before crashing while attempting to flee, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said the shooting happened at the Wawa gas station on Raleigh Street around 12:45 a.m. Police said the suspect was shot then carjacked someone, fleeing the gas station before losing control and crashing into a concrete pole.

[TRENDING: Judge rejects challenge to Florida ‘vaccine passport’ ban | Search underway at Sanford lake for missing boater | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The department said the suspect was still on scene when officers arrived because he was injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim whose car was stolen was not injured during the carjacking, police said.

Police said they do not know who was involved in the gunfire exchange, but they are reviewing surveillance video to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updating with more information as we receive it.