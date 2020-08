ORLANDO – The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man over the weekend.

Dominique Aldridge was killed following a shooting at the Windsor Cove Apartment complex after 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Aldridge was found shot on a sidewalk and ultimately pronounced dead, police say.

If anyone has any information pertinent to the case, they are asked to call 321-235-5300 or 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).