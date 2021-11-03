79º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Marion County parents arrested after 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose

Jalynn Davis, Joseph Tierney, 35, arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of child

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, Crime, Fentanyl
Jalynn Davis (left), Joseph Tierney (right), 35 (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two Marion County parents are in custody after their 2-year-old daughter was found dead from a fentanyl overdose, according to authorities.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in June from Umatilla about an unresponsive toddler. When they arrived at the home, they found Miya Tierney lying in her bed, sheriff’s officials said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Brevard Co. Firefighter under investigation over blackface photo | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the sheriff’s report, Miya’s parents, Joseph Tierney and Jalynn Davis, both 35, said they put her to bed and left her alone for 30 minutes. When they returned, they found her unresponsive and called 911, the report says.

In August, the Marion County medical examiner determined Miya’s cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

MCSO said its investigation found that Davis, Miya’s mother, was selling fentanyl, and her father, Tierney, was an active user.

The two were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 2, on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child. They are both being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

email

twitter