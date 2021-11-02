Homeless Camaro driver hides under bags of trash after high speed chase, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A homeless man driving a Camaro hid inside a shed under bags of trash after a high speed chase on Saturday, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies say.

A deputy attempted to pull over James Earl Hinson, 47, at a gas station after a request from the Cocoa Police Department to find a blue Chevy Camaro linked to a kidnapping, deputies say.

According to an arrest report, Hinson tried evading the deputy after driving down multiple side streets. He was ultimately arrested after running into a backyard shed over a mile away from the initial point of contact. The property owner said he had not given Hinson permission to be in the shed.

Hinson had previous charges of driving under a suspended license.

He has been charged with fleeing and eluding an officer at high speed and driving with a suspended license, again.