1 shot after crash, fight at Orange County gas station, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person involved in a crash at an Orange County gas station was later shot after a fight with two people Monday night, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 8:17 p.m. behind the Amoco gas station at 2800 North Pine Hills Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was in a crash with another vehicle at this location.

The victim then became involved in a fight with two people not directly involved in the crash, investigators said.

The victim was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies continued.

Orange County deputies are investigating the shooting incident and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.