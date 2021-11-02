No arrests made since downtown Orlando shootings injured 3 teens, 4 adults, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 24 hours since two shootings that left seven people injured in downtown Orlando, investigators have yet to make an arrest.

On Monday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said his investigators believe one of the shootings occurred following an argument on social media.

[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Crew-3 launch delayed due to astronaut medical issue | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]

Ad

The shooting also involved a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old victim.

A night after the two incidents occurred, people walking around Lake Eola in downtown Orlando said the shootings have been a topic of conversation for many in the area.

Natalia Montalvo said she was nearby when one of the shootings happened.

“My friend was like, ‘Hey there was a shooting. Let’s go this way,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Montalvo said. “She told us, so we just went around. We went the opposite way.”

Orlando police said the first shooting took place at 10:30 p.m. on Halloween, near Robinson Street and Lake Eola. At that location, police said three people were injured, including a 13-year-old.

The second shooting occurred on Orange Avenue near Wall Street at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

John Horsley, who lives downtown, said he was home when both shootings occurred.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised, but knowing it’s getting busier in Florida, Orlando in general,” Horsley said. “A lot of cameras, I really don’t have to worry about when it comes to safety. I feel generally safe.”

Ad

As of 10 p.m. Monday there has been no mention of the seven people injured in the shootings on Orlando Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

No arrests have been made.