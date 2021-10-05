Man in custody after bomb threat in downtown Orlando

A man is in custody after a bomb threat in downtown Orlando, according to the police department.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is in custody after a bomb threat in downtown Orlando, according to the police department.

Police said around 8 p.m. Monday officers responded to the intersection of Orange Avenue and Central Avenue in reference to a bomb threat.

Investigators said officers found the man who made statements regarding a bomb in his vehicle.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla. |Casey DeSantis, First Lady of Florida, diagnosed with breast cancer | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

The man was detained and the Orlando Fire Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene, according to police.

Authorities said officers contacted this man three separate times on Sunday.

Officers said out of an abundance of caution they cleared the area of Orange Avenue and Central Avenue on Monday.