Woman arrested in connection to shooting of man inside downtown Orlando restaurant, police say

Monique Nicole James, 32, faces attempted murder charge

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Monique Nicole James, 32. (Image: Orlando Police Department)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police made an arrest after a man was shot inside a downtown Orlando restaurant just after midnight Sunday.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to 21 S. Orange Ave. around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The department said a physical altercation happened inside the restaurant before the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Monique Nicole James, shot at a man.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers said James faces an attempted murder charge in connection to the shooting.

