1 dead following shooting at 7-Eleven in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night at a 7-Eleven, according to the Orlando Police Department.
The department said officers responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of North Orange Blossom Trail around 9:20 p.m.
Officers said a man in his 30s was shot and taken to the hospital by acquaintances where he later died.
One man has been detained at this time, according to police.
Police said a homicide investigation is ongoing. Details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.