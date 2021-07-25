Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

1 dead following shooting at 7-Eleven in Orlando, police say

Investigation underway

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night at a 7-Eleven, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said officers responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of North Orange Blossom Trail around 9:20 p.m.

Officers said a man in his 30s was shot and taken to the hospital by acquaintances where he later died.

One man has been detained at this time, according to police.

Police said a homicide investigation is ongoing. Details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

