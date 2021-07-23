DeLand Police looking for teen wanted in deadly shooting

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police say they are looking for a 16-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a 40-year-old man on Wednesday.

Officers want to find K’Veon Asun Jiles. They believe he shot and killed Laroyce Covinjton in the victim’s home along the 700 block of E. Walts Ave.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, records show. Police said the victim was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the department.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the teen and the victim knew each other beforehand.

Anyone who knows Jiles’ whereabouts should call DeLand Police or to make an anonymous tip, click here.