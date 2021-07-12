Man accused of robbing store with machete, DeLand police ask public for help identifying him

DeLand police say this man used a machete while stealing cash from a MetroPCS store.

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police say they need the public’s help to identify and locate a man accused of robbing a MetroPCS store with a machete on July 6.

Police said the man walked into the store on South Woodland Boulevard around 12:20 p.m. and spoke with an employee about purchasing a phone.

Officers said while the employee was looking up information on a computer, the man removed a machete from the side of his pants.

Investigators said the man waved the machete at the employee and ordered her to give him all of the cash from the register.

The man left the store with the money, according to the police.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call police at 386-626-7424.