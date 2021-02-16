Office employee shoots person after knife attack, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police officers were at a staffing business Tuesday after someone attacked two employees there with a knife. One of the employees took out a gun and shot the person, according to officers.

Police said it happened before 9:30 a.m. at Staff Zone on Old Winter Garden Road. The business is a day labor office and offers short-term employment.

[TRENDING: Winter storm shuts down Fla. schools | Fla. man arrested in Capitol riot: I was following Trump’s orders | Shoe removed from 341-pound croc]

Ad

A person came into the business seemingly upset with a large knife. They argued with two employees, then attacked the workers, investigators said. Officers said as the person was trying to stab the employees, one of the workers shot the attacker

After the shooting, the attacker then ran off on foot.

Orlando police say they eventually found the individual with a gunshot wound and took them into custody.

Officers said both workers were taken to a nearby hospital with lacerations and are in stable condition.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.