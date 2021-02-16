Man killed during shootout between vehicles in Orlando, police say

Orlando police say a man was fatally shot on Shader Road on Feb. 15, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was killed during a shootout between two vehicles Monday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Records show the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. outside an abandoned business on the 2400 block of Shader Road.

Police said a witness reported that the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other and when officers arrived on scene, they found a man unresponsive in a vehicle.

First responders attempted to save the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

