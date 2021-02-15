Titusville man who shot victim ‘several times’ facing attempted murder charges, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police say they’ve arrested a man accused of trying to kill another person and then running off.

Officers say Kyle Patrick Lawson shot at another man several times Saturday at the 900 block of Wagner Avenue calling it a “deliberate attempt to kill” the victim.

[TRENDING: 1 dead in Rolls Royce crash | Mom, boyfriend arrested after toddler drowns | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]

Lawson got into a verbal fight with the man when the argument escalated and the 23-year-old took out his gun, according to Titusville police. Officers say Lawson fired several rounds then ran off on foot. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ad

Officers found Lawson about an hour later with a .40 caliber handgun.

Lawson is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail and is being held without bond.