Man shot and killed during Rainbow Gathering in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed during a Rainbow Gathering in Silver Springs Friday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the area of Northeast 196th Avenue Road at about 10:40 p.m. and found several bystanders tending to 41-year-old Larry DeWayne Dugger, who had been shot.

[TRENDING: 1 dead in Rolls Royce crash | Mom, boyfriend arrested after toddler drowns | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]

Dugger was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Ad

Vice reports Rainbow Gatherings take place each year.

The gatherings are usually in national forests and tend to attract hippies, yogis and nudists, among others.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in the case. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or to remain anonymous, call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.