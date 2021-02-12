Never forgotten: 3 years later, remembering the school shooting tragedy in Parkland, in photos

A young boy sits at a memorial honoring victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at Pine Trail Park on Feb. 16, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

Valentine’s Day this Sunday will mark three years since a gunman with an AR-15 rifle burst into a Florida high school, killing 17 people and wounding 17 others.

The horrific school shooting took place Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

While the trial of the accused shooter, 22-year-old Nikolas Cruz, remains in limbo and unresolved, a lot of productivity has emerged -- for example, the March For Our Lives event. “Created by survivors, so you don’t have to be one,” as the website says.

Some of the Parkland survivors have gone on to become activists and push for change; for example, former student David Hogg speaking out against the NRA.

Below are some photos from Feb. 14, 2018, and the time that followed. Let us never forget the lives lost that day.

Ad

Carol Ortez hugs her son, Aaron Ortez, as he holds a candle during a memorial service at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2019 in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

Two sisters hug their mother while looking on at a memorial set up for those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The sisters are students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. (Getty Images)

Melissa Shev visits a memorial set up in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. This was taken Feb. 20, 2018. (Getty Images)

Students gather at a gun control rally at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, March 14, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Students from area high schools participated in the event to mark the one-year anniversary of a nationwide gun-violence walkout protest that was prompted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

Ariana Gonzalez is overcome with emotion as she visits a cross setup for her friend, football coach Aaron Feis, at the memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as teachers and staff are allowed to return to the school for the first time since the mass shooting on campus. This was taken Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

Some of the hundreds of West Boca High School students arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after they walked there in honor of the 17 students shot to death. (Getty Images)

Gabriel Constantino and Nikki Healey, at right, from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, stand together at a memorial after walking out of school to honor the memories of 17 classmates and teachers who were killed in the mass shooting. The students joined others around the country to mark the one-month anniversary of the shooting with a National Walk Out Day. (Getty Images)

Wendy Behrend, a school crossing guard who was on duty one year ago when a shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, pays her respects at a memorial set up for those killed. This was taken Feb. 14, 2019 in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

Kristi Gilroy, at right, hugs a young woman at a police checkpoint near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed by a gunman. (Getty Images)

A young boy sits at a memorial honoring victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at Pine Trail Park on Feb. 16, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

Students, friends and family gather Feb. 15, 2018, to pray during a candlelight vigil at Pine Trail Park, for victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

Students and family members hold hands around a makeshift memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including Emma Gonzalez, at center, stand together on stage with other young victims of gun violence at the conclusion of the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14 that left 17 dead. More than 800 related events were taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. (Getty Images)

Tori Stetzer, at left, and Taylor Miller become emotional as they attend a candlelight vigil at Florida Atlantic University for the 17 people killed during a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. This shot was taken Feb. 16, 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Getty Images)

Maria Reyes, Stacy Buehler and Tiffany Goldberg light candles around a cross as they attend a memorial service for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. (Getty Images)

Margarita Lasalle, at right, the budget keeper, and Joellen Berman, guidance data specialist, look on at the memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as teachers and staff are allowed to return to the school for the first time since the mass shooting on campus. This is from Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

Angela Tanner rests against the fence that surrounds Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

People are brought out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the deadly shooting at the school in Parkland, Florida. (Getty Images)

Lynda Miller, second from left, and Soona Buchanan hold their candles during a memorial service at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2019 in Parkland, Florida. One year earlier (from the time this photo was taken) marked the deadly mass shooting. (Getty Images)

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer initially hoped to begin Cruz’s trial in January 2020. That did not happen. Then everything was shut down when the coronavirus pandemic struck in mid-March. At last check, no trial date has been set. The next hearing is a status conference, conducted remotely like other such proceedings over the past several months, on Feb. 16.

With information from The Associated Press.