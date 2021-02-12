7th suspect from double fatal shooting on New Year’s Day in Kissimmee turns himself in

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A seventh suspect involved in a double fatal shooting at a housing complex on New Year’s Day in Kissimmee has turned himself in, according to police.

Andro Rodriguez is charged with homicide charges and home invasion.

Police said officers found 24-year-old Dennis Woodward and 27-year-old Jeremy Nicholas dead from gunshot wounds at a housing complex on San Vittorino Circle around 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 1.

From top left to bottom right: 25-year-old Edward Corcino, 21-year-old Jeffreyn Corsino, 21-year-old Fernando Baez-Soto, 24-year-old Sagrario Rivero, 22-year-old Roger Regojo-Torres and 31-year-old David Fernandez (Kissimmee Police Department)

[TRENDING: Your funniest Valentine’s Day stories | Big snake: 16-foot python caught in Fla. | Video: Mom tackles accused peeper]

Ad

This is about one mile west of John Young Parkway and a half-mile north of U.S. 192.

Earlier this week police arrested six other suspects involved in the shooting.

Edward Corcino, 25, 21-year-old Jeffreyn Corsino, 21-year-old Fernando Baez-Soto, 24-year-old Sagrario Rivero, 22-year-old Roger Regojo-Torres and 31-year-old David Fernandez are also facing homicide and home invasion charges.