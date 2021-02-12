80ºF

Ad

Local News

7th suspect from double fatal shooting on New Year’s Day in Kissimmee turns himself in

Andro Rodriguez facing homicide, home invasion charges

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Osceola County
Andro Rodriguez
Andro Rodriguez (Kissimmee Police Department)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A seventh suspect involved in a double fatal shooting at a housing complex on New Year’s Day in Kissimmee has turned himself in, according to police.

Andro Rodriguez is charged with homicide charges and home invasion.

Police said officers found 24-year-old Dennis Woodward and 27-year-old Jeremy Nicholas dead from gunshot wounds at a housing complex on San Vittorino Circle around 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 1.

From top left to bottom right: 25-year-old Edward Corcino, 21-year-old Jeffreyn Corsino, 21-year-old Fernando Baez-Soto, 24-year-old Sagrario Rivero, 22-year-old Roger Regojo-Torres and 31-year-old David Fernandez
From top left to bottom right: 25-year-old Edward Corcino, 21-year-old Jeffreyn Corsino, 21-year-old Fernando Baez-Soto, 24-year-old Sagrario Rivero, 22-year-old Roger Regojo-Torres and 31-year-old David Fernandez (Kissimmee Police Department)

[TRENDING: Your funniest Valentine’s Day stories | Big snake: 16-foot python caught in Fla. | Video: Mom tackles accused peeper]

Ad

This is about one mile west of John Young Parkway and a half-mile north of U.S. 192.

Earlier this week police arrested six other suspects involved in the shooting.

Edward Corcino, 25, 21-year-old Jeffreyn Corsino, 21-year-old Fernando Baez-Soto, 24-year-old Sagrario Rivero, 22-year-old Roger Regojo-Torres and 31-year-old David Fernandez are also facing homicide and home invasion charges.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: