7th suspect from double fatal shooting on New Year’s Day in Kissimmee turns himself in

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A seventh suspect involved in a double fatal shooting at a housing complex on New Year’s Day in Kissimmee has turned himself in, according to police.
Andro Rodriguez is charged with homicide charges and home invasion.
Police said officers found 24-year-old Dennis Woodward and 27-year-old Jeremy Nicholas dead from gunshot wounds at a housing complex on San Vittorino Circle around 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 1.
This is about one mile west of John Young Parkway and a half-mile north of U.S. 192.
Earlier this week police arrested six other suspects involved in the shooting.
Edward Corcino, 25, 21-year-old Jeffreyn Corsino, 21-year-old Fernando Baez-Soto, 24-year-old Sagrario Rivero, 22-year-old Roger Regojo-Torres and 31-year-old David Fernandez are also facing homicide and home invasion charges.