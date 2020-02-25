Man pulls out machete near Orlando middle school campus, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A suspicious man pulled out a machete near Howard Middle School Tuesday and his arrest was recorded on body-worn camera, Orlando Police said.

According to a tweet, police safely took the man into custody, avoiding what police said could have been a terrible outcome.

The school’s principal sent a message to parents notifying them about the police activity across the street from the school, saying the incident was monitored by school administrators. The message said all students and staff were safe.

It was not immediately clear what the man’s intentions were or if he was targeting the school at all.

Police have not identified the man.