Suspect sought in fatal shooting of DeLand man, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting of a DeLand man that happened Wednesday night.

The DeLand Police Department said officers responded to the 700 block of East Walts Avenue around 11:08 p.m. and found a 40-year-old man “shot multiple times.”

[TRENDING: Vaccinated attorney general tests positive for COVID | Back to school: Submit your questions | Tropics: Area trying to develop over Southeast]

Ad

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the department. His name has not yet been released.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.