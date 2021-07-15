‘Creepy man’ exposes himself to children buying school supplies at Walmart, DeLand police say

DeLAND, Fla. – A man exposed himself to a woman and two children earlier this month at a Walmart, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said they responded to a Walmart off North Woodland Boulevard after receiving two reports of a man exposing himself at the supercenter on July 8. Officers identified the man as 42-year-old John Paligraf.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman called police to report a man who was exposing himself and who she saw multiple times around the store. The woman, who was 20 years old at the time, recorded the man and took photos and provided them to law enforcement, according to the report. The woman purchased her items and left the store, calling police once she got home.

The second report police received was in reference to two children, ages 12 and 9, who told the reporting party a “creepy man” was following them around Walmart “with his penis out,” the report says. The girls went to the store with their mother to buy school supplies.

Police were able to use surveillance footage and cross-reference the cellphone video captured by the victim to determine the man was the same suspect. Police said Paligraf visited Walmart again on July 9 to ask if he was trespassed and officers were able to identify him by his license plate.

Once officers determined Paligraf was the suspect, they visited his home and during an interview, he admitted he exposed himself, according to the report.

Paligraf faces charges of two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition to victims under 16 and one count of exposing his sexual organs in a public place.