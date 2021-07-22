Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Orlando shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

Man found inside residence

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Officers responded to a general disturbance on the 5000 block of Dockside Drive Thursday afternoon and found a man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Records show the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

